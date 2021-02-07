Following last week's TRM I had an email from Frank Hart, re the RNAD photograph. Since its closure Frank has been organising depot reunions and was able to recognise many in that group picture.

"Hi Jeff... I think I can name most of them: Back row (L-R) Graham Irving, Des Nicholas, Mike Davies, Paul Oughton, Geraint Pynn, Paul Harries, John Hughes, Billy Sturley, Mike Headlam, ? , Keith Jones, Danny Humphries.

Frong row: Richard Roch, Malcolm Thomas, Simon Clarke, Sister Doyne, Steve Carrington, ? , Gill Eagles, Janet Davies, Andy Wilcox - not a bad effort after 40 years.

"Paul Harries is in the picture and he was often sub for the team. One Saturday afternoon it was teeming with rain, and the pitch was waterlogged ( it may have been at Pembroke Power Station. In the second half, as we wandered through many a puddle, someone shouted: "Bring on the sub. Bring on Polaris (Paul Harries)... it cracked me up!

I remember it like yesterday."

A real 'super sub' - cheers Frank, and thanks for your kind comments re TRM.

And I also received this email from Joanna Doyne.

"Dear Jeff... I loved coming across a photograph of my mother looking very smart in her nurse's uniform at the Mine Depot. She was then Sarah Doyne, and a leading player in the pantomimes at the Esso club, alongside Keith Jones, who is also in the picture in the back row second from the right.

I remember being very proud as she had had to sign the Official Secrets Act before starting that job. I did, though, worry about her having to work underground all day! I also had a friend, Paul Sizer, who worked there, and got lots of overtime when the Falklands War was on, just a year after this photograph was taken.

My mum later became a school nurse, and still has people stopping her in the street because they had recognised their 'nit' nurse.

She is now living in Picton Rd as Sarah Colquhoun, and is very pleased as well to see this photograph."

Thank you Joanna, great memories indeed. Your mum was also in my play... "WAR... and pieces of Milford," along with the St Katharine Stratford Players, which was performed in the Torch Theatre in September 2010. She played the part of Edna Thomas... and I wish I'd been aware of her nit-lady status before I wrote it!

Now for an item which may be out-of-season, but a nice reminder of better times, hopefully which will return soon. It comes from Alison King, who sent two Milford carnival snaps along with this email.

"Hi Jeff... my uncle was Wenmouth Harries, son of Miller's Radio, Gordon Harries, and was married to my dad's baby sister, Mary.

Uncle Wen was top man of the Round Table here in Milford, and led the carnival more than once. The earliest picture, where he is dressed as a circus ringmaster, must be in the late 1950s/early 1960s judging by the fashions. I had my Brownie 127 for my 11th birthday in 1957, and was a keen photographer from the get go! Those days we had to save for a film and then to have it developed and printed. I probably took the picture at the first carnival following having the camera - weather permitting.

It is striking that there are so few onlookers, the population of Milford was so much smaller, considering the crowds who turn out to support the carnival these days. The other picture is not much more modern, he was Buffalo Bill."

Thanks Alison.

I've received another letter from Milford's Old Man, who listed a number of topics he'd like to see followed up... here are a few of them:

"History of Milford pubs...Whatever happened to Count de Lesner, a trawler owner who once owned the Observatory pub? Stories of servicemen and women who served at South Hook Fort, also Stack Rock, Thorne Island, Chapel Bay, Hubberston Fort etc; Rocky Marciano - did he really stay in Haverfordwest during the war when he was with the US Marines? Hollywood film stars Robert Taylor and his wife Barbara Stanwyck were on the Queen Mary on the way to London on their honeymoon where they met and befriended a Milford couple - who were they? David Whitfield at the Empire (1954 ?) - anyone remember going to this week-long concert, I believe he stayed in digs down Pill; the buildings opposite the dock gates were once the stables where they kept the horses which were used to off-load the goods that came in on the ships before the coming of the railways."

Blimey Old Man, thanks for your suggestions. There's enough there to fill a Boxset!

Let's hope we'll be able to help with some of it.

I'm also grateful to Brian Hearne from Haverfordwest, who has sent me a great collection of old snaps for TRM use, one of which caught my eye immediately and is included this week.

It's a picture of my old Grammar School music teacher, W E 'Wally' Walters, Mus. Bach. who was also my Vicary Crescent neighbour, and dad to one of my Pill gang pals, Mike Walters.

Hakin's Wally Walters was, without doubt, a highly esteemed man of music who left the town to lead the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. His expertise graced many Pembrokeshire musical connections, including this photograph of when he was musical director of the Landsker Singers. I've also dug up one of The Wally Walters Orchestra from the 1940s/50s, and those pictured with him in the orchestra: Grace Robbins; Ted Lewis; Billy Hewitt; Johnny Lowe and Percy Oughton.

Now time for a little more from Alan Phillips' memories of his time working at Milford RNAD.

Here he outlines his job description.

"My duties as a JSA were varied. It was form of training for those who wished to become storehousemen after an appropriate technical examination (no interviews in those days).

These duties included in a period 30 months, six months stints in each storehouse.

My first job was in the PIP Store... (no, not depipping oranges) Preservation..Identification and Packaging. New small components usually were received packed as 'trade packs' if necessary and depending on the nature and importance the item would be packed.

There was also a rolling programme of re-packaging where needed.

Next area was the AF of storehouses office, were I would be expected to sort the mail, file letters, Admiralty Fleet Orders etc; telephone messages, hunt for the AFS if needed (no mobile phones then - and obviously not considering the nature of the depot's contents.)

Next to No 11 store to issue mine components to the assembly shops, test house or to other depots, stocktaking and of course housekeeping."

We'll have more Depot talk from Alan again.

Time for TRM teasers - the answer to last week's tricky poser (What makes this number unique: 8,549, 176, 320 ?) was that all the numbers are in alphabetical order.

Puzzle-beaters this week are Geoffrey Sizer, Elinor Jones, Joyce Layton and Cynthia Edwards. Many thank to all who had a go.

Here's one that may be helpful: A doctor gives you three pills and tells you to take one every 30 minutes. How long does it take to run out of pills?

That's it for another week, I'll leave you with another thought.

Life is like riding a bicycle ; you won't fall off unless you stop pedalling.

Take care and stay safe.