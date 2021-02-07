THE Hywel Dda Apprenticeship Academy is again opening its doors to anyone looking to join the NHS – this could be your chance to make a difference to local health care.

The Academy’s new programme which has just launched is designed to provide opportunities for the local population in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire who want to work in healthcare but may not have the appropriate qualifications or be in a position to gain qualifications.

Lisa Gostling, director of workforce & organisational development at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We’re very excited to announce that our apprentice programme has returned this year; it’s an amazing opportunity for people wanting to work in the NHS and to develop their career.

“Following the success of our 2019 programme, we have expanded it this year to include non-clinical roles, such as patient experience, digital services, corporate governance, with several more being developed.”

“As a health board apprentice, you will receive structured work-based learning, enabling you to learn while you earn, and gain nationally recognised qualifications.

“Apprenticeships can take between one and four years to complete and are available to anyone from the age of 16 years old. As well as being in the workplace, you will attend college or a training centre to work on your qualifications.”

Ryan Davies from Carmarthen joined the apprenticeship scheme in September 2019 and said: “I’ve always found helping people very enjoyable and rewarding, so when I heard about this opportunity, I decided to give it a go.

"My placements have been in a variety of roles, such as portering, catering, domestic, ward clerking, supporting the Covid-19 testing process, and I’m now working as a health care apprentice in theatres at Glangwili Hospital.

“I’ve developed so many new skills from working in hospital and community settings. It’s been a fantastic experience and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Lisa continued: “If you think this rewarding opportunity could be for you, please go to our dedicated webpage for more information and how to get in touch with us.”

Got to https://hduhb.nhs.wales/jobs/working-for-us/recruitment-campaigns/apprenticeship-academy-2021/