In 1997 JK Rowling released Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the rest is history.
Since readers young and old were first introduced to the 'boy who lived' -under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive - fans have been spoilt with seven books and eight films.
It has since become one of the world's most-loved fictional worlds with grown aldults still awaiting their letter from hogwarts.
Many of us grew up alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione, glued to the books and eagerly awaiting the cinema releases, while younger generations are only just discovering the magical world beyond Platform 9 3/4.
Most of us will have seen every movie multiple times, and we all know someone who thinks they’re a Potter expert.
So, it’s time to test your (or their) knowledge with the ultimate Harry Potter quiz.
There are five different rounds, from spells and potions to Hogwarts and creatures, and questions range from common knowledge to very niche.
See how many you can get right.
The ultimate Harry Potter quiz
Round one: Harry Potter
- What is Harry’s Quidditch position?
- What animal is Harry’s Patronus?
- Who is Harry’s godfather?
- Where did Harry get his first wand?
- What were Harry’s parents called?
Answers
- Seeker
- A stag
- Sirius Black
- Olivanders
- James and Lily Potter
Round two: Spells
- What is the killing curse called?
- What spell would you use to light up the tip of your wand?
- What spell would conjure a Patronus?
- What is Snape’s signature spell?
- If you say “Alohomora”, what are you trying to do?
Answers
- Avada Kedavra
- Lumos
- Expecto Patronum
- Sectumsempra
- Unlock something
Round three: Creatures
- What animal could Peter Pettigrew turn into?
- What was Hagrid's pet dog called?
- Who was the first goblin Harry ever met?
- Who were the four founders of Hogwarts?
- What is the name of Lord Voldemort's snake?
Answers
- A rat
- Fang
- Griphook
- Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Rowena Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin
- Nagini
Round four: Hogwarts
- Which platform at Kings Cross Station do Hogwarts pupils use to access the Hogwarts Express?
- Name the tree that Arthur Weasley's flying car crashes into?
- Name three people who taught defence against the dark arts at Hogwarts?
- Who was Hemione’s date at Hogwarts’ Yule Ball?
- What is the name of the Gryffindor house ghost who lives at Hogwarts?
Answers
- 9 ¾
- The Whomping Willow
- Any three from Quirinus Quirrell, Gilderoy Lockhart, Remus Lupin, Bartemius Crouch Jr, “Mad-Eye” Moody, Dolores Umbridge, Severus Snape, Amycus Carrow.
- Viktor Krum
- Nearly Headless Nick
Round five: Potions
- Who does Hermione become when she takes a Polyjuice Potion to break into Gringotts Bank?
- What is Veritaserum?
- What is a Wolfsbane potion used for?
- The potion Felix Felicis is commonly known as?
- What is Amortentia?
Answers
- Bellatrix Lestrange
- A truth potion
- It relieves symptoms of werewolfry
- Liquid luck
- A love potion
Comments are closed on this article.