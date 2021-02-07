Can you spell the words most often misspelled on Google?
The words most commonly misspelled on the search engine have been revealed - and we want to know how many you can get.
Try this spelling test and see if you can nail the 11 words that are frequently missed.
What are the most common misspelt words on Google?
Most commonly misspelt words:
According to research from UK training company TheKnowledgeAcademy, "separate" was the most misspelt word in the month of June, with 92,000 people getting it wrong.
"Questionnaire" appears at number three on the list with "potato" - often wrongly spelled with an extra "e" on the end - in fourth.
Here are the others:
Separate – mispelled 92,000 times
Zucchini – mispelled 60,400 times
Questionnaire – mispelled 46,000 times
Potato – mispelled 38,000 times
Diarrhoea– mispelled 20,100 times
Definitely – mispelled 18,800 times
Embarrass – mispelled 15,000 times
Conscience – mispelled 14,600 times
Unnecessary – mispelled 11,960 times
Bureaucracy – mispelled 5,750 times
Manoeuvre – mispelled 1,900 times
The data, commissioned by UK-based firm The Knowledge Academy, is based on Google searches carried out over the last month by users from around the world.
It also reveals the most common incorrect spellings for each word.
