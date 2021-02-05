HYWEL Dda University Health Board is asking people in vaccine priority groups one to three across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire to get in touch as soon as possible if they have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine appointment.
Who to contact:
- Priority group 1 - older adult care home staff – contact 0300 303 8322* or email your name, job title and organisation, mobile phone number and nearest mass vaccination centre to COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk
- Priority group 2 – frontline health and social care staff (including agency) –contact 0300 303 8322* or email your name, job title and organisation, mobile phone number and nearest mass vaccination centre to COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk
- Priority group 2 – people aged 80 and over –contact your GP practice directly.
- Priority group 3 – people aged 75 to 79 –phone 0300 303 8322* or email COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk
Health services are being inundated with calls, emails and social media messages from the public enquiring about the vaccine. If you are not in one of the priority groups listed above DO NOT contact the health board or your GP regarding the vaccine at this time.
Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda UHB, said: “We are confident that everyone in priority groups one to four will be offered a vaccine by Monday, February 15 thanks to the amazing efforts of vaccinating teams across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
“However, people change phone numbers or move to a new house and may not always update their contact details with health services. This is why we want to make absolutely sure no one has missed an appointment for their vaccination.
*Phonelines are open Monday to Friday between 9am to 5pm, Saturday, February 6 only between 10am to 4pm, and Sunday, February 7 only between 10am to 3pm.