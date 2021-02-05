PEMBROKESHIRE trainer Dai Rees and jockey Charlie Hammond had double success when action returned to Ffos Las Racecourse on Thursday afternoon, after a number of abandonments in recent months.
Rees, of Clarbeston Road, had a double with the 33-1 shot Steel Native in the third race Handicap Hurdle, and Kiera Royale, who was sent off at odds of 8-1, in the fifth race, the Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase.
Welsh trained winners were the order of the day with Candy Burg scoring for Pembrokeshire's Peter Bowen, of Little Haven, and The Wire Flyer taking the final race easily from All Good Things for John Flint, of Bridgend.
The successful jockeys were James Bowen and Isabel Williams respectively.
Other winners on the card were Franco d'Aunou (Venetia Williams/Hugh Nugent), Committee Of One (Tom Gretton/Jason Dixon) and Lieutenant Rocco (Nick Mitchell/Daryl Jacob).
Results: Ffos Las, Thursday, 4 February (Going: Heavy): 13:25 ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle: 1st Franco D’aunou 5/2 2nd Champagnesuperover 10/11 f 3rd Aki Bomaye 10/1
14:00: Mares’ Handicap Hurdle: 1st Committee of One 66/1 2nd Sexy Lot 9/4 f 3rd Llantara 10/1.
14:35: Handicap Hurdle: 1st Steel Native 33/1 2nd Le Tueur 6/5 f 3rd Looks Like Power 12/1.
15:10: Novices’ Chase: 1st Lieutenant Rocco 15/8 f 2nd Nestor Park 10/3 3rd Welsh Saint 4/1.
15:42: Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase: 1st Kiera Royale 8/1 2nd Boro Babe 14/1 3rd Madera Mist 11/4 f.
16:15: Handicap Chase: 1st Candy Burg 20/1 2nd Cobra Commander 9/1 3rd Champion Chase 7/1.
16:45: Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle: 1st The Wire Flyer 7/2 2nd All Good Things 5/2 f 3rd Sabbathical 7/1.