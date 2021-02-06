PEOPLE who are shielding and have not already been offered an appointment by their GPs will now be invited to receive their coronavirus vaccination at a mass vaccination centre, Hywel Dda University Health has confirmed.

It was announced earlier this week that all people in the priority group 4 (aged 70 to 74 or clinically extremely vulnerable (shielding)) would receive the vaccine from their GP practice.

However, following confirmation of the number and type of vaccines available to the health board area next week, it is necessary to ask around 2,000 people from this priority group to attend a mass vaccination centre instead in order to avoid any delay in receiving their vaccine.

People aged 70 to 74 will continue to receive their vaccine at a GP practice as previously confirmed.

Ros Jervis, director of public health at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “This is a very fast paced programme and we sometimes will need to update our plans based on confirmed vaccine supply, which is subject to change week on week.

“We apologise for any confusion this change may have caused but please be assured this decision is necessary to avoid any unnecessary delay to this clinically vulnerable group receiving their vaccine. People who are shielding will be contacted directly regarding their appointment.

“People aged 70 to 74 will continue to be invited to receive their vaccine at a GP practice and we’d like to assure this group that we have confirmed vaccine supplies to vaccinate everyone in this age group.”

Mass vaccination centres provide a safe environment, space to maintain social distancing while allowing more people to be vaccinated as efficiently and as quickly as possible. It is vital that you make every effort to attend your appointment.

To find out more about your nearest mass vaccination centre visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination-programme/mass-vaccination-centres/