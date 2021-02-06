A DEFINITE back to school date for younger children is being welcomed by Pembrokeshire County Council.
Welsh Education minister Kirsty Williams confirmed yesterday, Friday February 5, that children in Foundation Phase (aged three to seven) will start to return to school on Monday February 22 - after the half-term break.
The council’s director for education, Steven Richards-Downes, said: “This announcement gives clarity to school staff and families and brings about a phased return to school for Foundation Phase learners.
“Schools have been working closely with the council and planning and preparing for this announcement for some time.
"Schools will now move into an operational phase, building on the knowledge and experience of the past year to ensure that schools are as Covid-safe as they can possibly be.
“Please check your school’s website and social media pages over coming weeks for details of how the return to school will look for your child/children.
“It is important to remember that - for those learners not included in this announcement - schools will still continue to provide distance learning provision.
"Again please contact your child/children’s school directly if you have any queries on distance learning.
“Provision for the children of key workers and vulnerable learners will also continue.
“I would like to once again thank everyone, school staff, learners and parents and carers for the way they have embraced learning at home and adapted to the current situation.
“We look forward to welcoming more learners back to schools when safe to do so.
“In the meantime, please continue to follow the guidance to keep driving down the spread of Covid-19.”