POLICE are warning caravan and motorhome owners to be on their guard against cold callers.
It follows reports from residents in Pembroke Dock that people have been calling at homes with those vehicles in the driveway.
Pembroke Dock Neighbourhood Policing Team is now working to raise awareness and seek information.
In an appeal on Twitter yesterday, Friday February 5, the team said: "Following reports of people cold calling at homes with caravans or motorhomes on the driveway, "NPT are visiting people who may be targeted in our area today to raise awareness and give crime prevention advice.
"Please report any suspicious activity."