A PEMBROKESHIRE motor dealer who goes the extra mile to provide a Covid-safe experience for customers has been honoured with an award.
Gravells Kia Narberth has picked up the brand's Customer Experience accolade at its 2020 Dealer Excellence Awards.
The award recognises the effort made by Gravells during 2020, based on customer focus and satisfaction.
The dealership, headed by its general manager Ian Gravell, was commended by Kia for its work to ensure customers and staff were kept safe and essential services were Covid-secure.
Gravells Kia Narberth also brought three more accolades back to Pembrokeshire.
It received the Kia Presidential Acceleration Award 2020, achieved Kia Platinum Prestige status and was named as an ‘Industry Leader in Online Excellence’ by Reputation.com.
For the first time, the awards ceremony was held online via a livestream event.
It celebrated the best performers amongst the 190-strong Kia UK dealership.
Simon Hetherington, commercial director at Kia Motors (UK) Limited, said: “This award recognises Gravells Kia Narberth’s astonishing attention to its customers throughout the past year.
"The dealership really went above and beyond, by helping its community as best it could despite unprecedented circumstances.
"A huge and heartfelt congratulations to all the staff.”
Ian Gravell said: "2020 was a challenging year for everybody, so it’s fantastic that Kia has recognised the massive effort our staff put in to put our customers first.
"They have worked incredibly hard to implement all the necessary Covid-secure facilities and policies to help ensure we can continue to serve the community with essential and online services.”
Gravells Kia Narberth continues to operate under strict Covid-secure rules, with its workshop remaining open for essential servicing and staff on hand via phone and online to help customers.