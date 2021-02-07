A CONCLUSION of accidental death has been recorded on a Newcastle Emlyn man who was caught in a landslide at the height of Storm Callum back in 2018.
An inquest at Llanelli heard that 21-year-old Corey Sharpling was on his way to work at McDonald’s, in Carmarthen, on October 13, 2018, when he stepped off a bus on the A484 at Cwmduad when the road was blocked.
A devastating landslide triggered by the storm then swept away both Mr Sharpling and a lorry that had also stopped.
Coroner Paul Bennett recorded a conclusion of accidental death and described it as a ‘very, very sad case’.
A statement read out on behalf of the family passed on their thanks “to those who helped on October 13 and on the days since. We will always be grateful”.
Corey was a popular character in the town and his memory will live on after £3,000 was handed over by his family to various organisations with which he was associated.
Cheques for £1,000 each went to Apple Dance Studio, the Newcastle Emlyn Gateway group of Mencap Ceredigion and Newcastle Emlyn detachment of the Dyfed and Glamorgan Army Cadet Force.
The town’s cadet force now present an annual award to a cadet for teamwork in memory of Corey.