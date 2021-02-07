THE RNLI is in search of budding new lifeguards to spend a season working on some of Pembrokeshire’s most popular beaches, as applications open for 2021.
Recruitment for this season’s team of RNLI beach lifesavers has opened nationally, ready for the summer. Beach lifeguards are at the forefront of the charity’s lifesaving work, offering safety advice to visitors and rescuing those in difficulty.
This year, the RNLI will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their lifeguard service. In 2019, the charity’s lifeguards responded to more than 17,000 incidents and helped almost 30,000 people.
Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay and develop valuable skills for a future career.
Stuart Penfold, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor said:
"If you are looking for a unique and rewarding summer job, lifeguarding could be the perfect opportunity for you.
"The job is demanding and requires a clear head, commitment, and dedication.
"The skills our lifeguards gain can be an ideal first step towards many career paths or offer invaluable experience for those studying or training in a similar field.
"We’ve had lifeguards who are studying for jobs in the emergency services or even volunteer for other rescue agencies.
"We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.
"It is an incredibly rewarding role."
Chris Rigby, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor added:
"There aren’t too many jobs out there which offer fantastic training and development opportunities, while also allowing you to work in your favourite environment and actively encourage you to surf, swim and train."
Find out more about how you can help to improve the safety of your local community and
apply to be part of the RNLI's lifesaving team at rnli.org/BeALifeguard