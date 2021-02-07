THE 60th day since Covid-19 vaccinations began in Wales has been marked with the day when more than half a million people received their first jab.

The milestone reached yesterday, Saturday February 6, saw the total vaccinated exceeding more than 523,000. This means almost one in every six adults have had their first dose of this life-protecting vaccine.

More than half a million people across Wales have received their first dose - this will rise to 600,000 within a matter of days.

That’s the same as filling the Principality Stadium in Cardiff seven times ... or vaccinating someone every four seconds

As Wales’ plans to protect the nation continue to grow, here are the stats as of Friday February 5.

Of the top 4 priority groups, Wales has vaccinated

- 83% of over 80s

- 62% of 75 to 79 year olds

- 34% of 70 to 74 year olds

- And more than 112,400 frontline health and social care workers

Wales is on track to have offered vaccinations to those eligible people in the top four priority groups by mid-February, if supplies continue at their current rate

Around one third of everyone in the top nine priority groups have been vaccinated too.

Last week, Wales vaccinated more people per population than any other UK nation.

Weekends are the busiest time, especially for primary care vaccinators. This means it can take a few days for data from these days to be uploaded.

There are 34 mass vaccination centres open across Wales at any one time and most are open seven days a week.

Six more mass vaccination centres are due to open in the coming weeks.

There are more than 400 GP-led clinics – the original target was 250 by the end of January.

17 hospital sites are also providing vaccines.

Very little vaccine has gone to waste, less than 1% has not been used. This is exceptionally low, and thanks to the committed workforce delivering this precious resource.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Once someone has had the vaccine, we ask everyone to follow the same steps to keep themselves and Wales safe; wear a mask, keep a 2m distance, wash your hands regularly and keep rooms as well ventilated as possible.

"We are still learning about how the vaccine affects transmission of the virus.