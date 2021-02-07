A FEAST for feathered friends was served up by children from Redhill Preparatory School in Haverfordwest.
The youngsters created home-made bird feeders when they took part in last weekend's RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.
The children enjoyed a variety of activities such as making masks, bird feeders and tracking the different birds they could see.
Mr Hart, a teacher at the school, said: ‘It has been great to see the children, many of whom are working from home, getting passionately involved in this project.
"Some beautiful art work has been created and, let’s just say the birds of Pembrokeshire have been treated to a feast with homemade bird feeders being set up in many gardens.
"The children have been tracking which birds visited their feeder, with one child even drawing a bar graph in the sand to show their results.
"We can’t wait till we can all return to school but it’s good to know in the meantime, there are learning opportunities all around us."