THE new song composed by a Pembrokeshire music teacher and performed by the West End Orchestra of Wales and musical theatre singers is to have its first public play today, Sunday February 7.

Win This Fight Alone has been penned by Lisa Shelmerdine Richards, who is Haverfordwest High's expressive arts teacher.

The song can be heard on Roy Noble's programme on Radio Wales at 5.30pm today, ahead of its release on February 14.

The WeoW was formed as a performance and support platform for Welsh professional musicians - many of them from Pembrokeshire - after their work dried up when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The single is sung by Welsh musical theatre singer, Celeyn Cartwright, and rising talent Oliver John, accompanied by the orchestra.

The project is being funded by Valero Refinery Ltd, which has enabled all the musicians to be paid.

Lisa, who penned the track as part of a musical, said:

“To have one of my songs recorded by some of the best musicians in the country is beyond a dream come true – I can’t quite believe that it is happening. "Thank you so much to the WeoW and Valero for their support in bringing my music to life.”

The WeoW was set up as a community interest company by freelance musicians, Laura Llewellyn Jones and Iestyn Griffiths, both from Pembrokeshire.

Lisa and Laura are both former pupils of Pembroke School and played together in the National Youth Orchestra of Wales. Iestyn is from Haverfordwest, and was actually taught GCSE and A level music by Lisa when he was at Sir Thomas Picton School.

On the Roy Noble programme tonight, Laura will be interviewed about he WeoW, Win This Fight Alone and the hugely-anticipated St David's Day online concert, Gwlad, which will feature some of the biggest Welsh stars of stage and screen.

*Win this Fight Alone will be released on Valentine’s Day and will appear on all of the WeoW’s social media platforms.

It will also be released as a single via Distrokid to be available on all major streaming platforms such as iTunes and Spotify.