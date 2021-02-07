THE 'step by step' example set by the late Captain Sir Tom Moore on his charity walk should be the way that Pembrokeshire moves forward through the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's the view of Pembrokeshire County Council leader, Cllr David Simpson, in his weekly coronavirus update.

Paying tribute to the remarkable centenarian, he said: "‘This week we also received the sad news that Captain Sir Tom Moore passed away. He was a truly inspirational gentleman.

"The way he dealt with his charity walk is exactly how we should be moving forward; step by step and slowly to ensure we are on the correct road to recovery and saving lives.

Cllr Simpson said he feels 'there is hope moving forward' as we enter another month.

He continued: "It is evident that everyone is working hard to get the vaccinations administered in our communities.

"The figures we hear on the news highlight what an epic task the vaccination roll out is. However, we are getting on with it –a huge effort by everyone involved.

"I want to thank everyone that has attended the vaccination centres, I really appreciate how you have queued up patiently to get your jabs.

"Every vaccination is an important step forward.

"This week’s vaccination bulletin from Hywel Dda University Health Board, published on Wednesday showed that across the Health Board area, 53,926 people have now had the first dose of the vaccine.

"Of that number, 15,986 people in Pembrokeshire have received the first dose, equivalent to 12.7 per cent of the county’s population.

"This is a fantastic effort so far but we still have to follow the rules to keep everyone safe while the vaccinators do their business.

"In another encouraging step forward, the education minister confirmed that from Monday, February 22, Foundation Phase learners will return to school in a phased approach.

"This has only been possible because we have all been following the rules and driving down the spread of the virus.

"If you have children in Foundation Phase, please keep checking their school website or social media for further details over coming weeks.

"For all other learners, the wait to return to school will continue for now, but hopefully we will be welcoming all pupils again before too long.

"This weekend we welcome back the Six Nations rugby, something I look forward to every year.

‘However, as has been the situation for the last 12 months this year will be different. The crowds will be seated safely at home in their favourite spot, shouting at the television and not in the stadiums.

"The time will come when we can all meet again to watch our favourite sporting teams, play in the parks or just gather outside with friends – but we’re not quite there yet, we still need to stay safe.

"So I want to wish you all a nice weekend, look after yourselves and please pick up the phone to say hello to a family member or friend – a quick hello can put a smile on someone’s face

"Well done Team Pembrokeshire, take care everyone and thank you for all your support."