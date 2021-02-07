Budget supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl have revealed a range of new products being made available this weekend.
Here is a round-up of some of the best deals you can find.
LIDL
In the middle of Lidl this week the supermarket chain has focused on bedroom essentials to help improve your sleep.
These include:
This Meradiso Silverplus Neck Support Pillow supports a correct sleeping posture ideal for side and back sleepers, available at Lidl for £9.99.
This Silentnight Weighted Blanket will help relax the nervous system encouraging deep and restful sleep. With a RRP of £69.99 this item is available in Lidl for just £39.99.
For a great ambience with gentle atmospheric lighting the Silvercrest Aroma Diffuser is available in Lidle for £17.99.
Aldi
This week Aldi are looking ahead to Valentine's Day with a number of gift ideas to impress your significant other.
These include:
This dentist-approved Stylsmile Full Teeth Whitening Kit will help you smile with confidence. Only available online, customers can pick up this kit for £89.99.
This bumber Braun 6-in-1 Multigrooming Kit has you covered whatever your shaver needs. You will need to order online as this product will not be available in strores and is available for £18.99.
This Latte Valentine's Soft Toy has proven a hit having already sold out online. The toy is being made available in store from February 7 and will cost £3.99.
