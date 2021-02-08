Demand for electric cars is soaring as UK buyers look to go emission-free ahead of the ban on new petrol and diesel sales in 2030.

Tesla topped the new car sales charts in December with its all-electric Model 3, and leading car sales site Exchange and Mart said it is seeing customers flocking in huge numbers in the second-hand market too.

Searches for used electric and hybrids in the last quarter of 2020 more than doubled compared to the previous year, according to the trusted motoring platform.

Despite a poor year for new car sales amid the Covid-19 pandemic, new car sales picked up in the last month of the year with a 10.4% drop compared to the yearly dip of 29.4%, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders has said.

Managing director of Exchange and Mart Dawn Sweeney said while the boost in interest for electric vehicles (EVs) is a positive sign, customers still need more help with deciding to make the switch.

She said: “We are seeing really encouraging signs from the new car market with electric and hybrid vehicles sales plus interest on our site for these vehicles increasing, but we feel there is still more we can do to encourage used car buyers to consider making the switch or at least educate them on the benefits.

“We’ve still got plenty of time before the UK ban on new petrol, diesel and some hybrid vehicles in 2030 but we want to arm the British public with as much knowledge and guidance as possible in preparation and make it easy for used car buyers who also want to invest in greener vehicles.”

The government has brought forward to 2030 its plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-only cars, despite concerns remaining over the country’s charging infrastructure.

This week, transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that funding towards more car charging on residential streets would continue into 2021/22, which could double the number of on-street charge points the government is supporting to nearly 8,000.

Elsewhere, oil giant Shell has also announced a plan to open its first fully electric charging forecourt in London.

The government funding announcement on charge points comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to reach net zero emissions in the UK by 2050.

Mr Shapps previously said it is ‘vital’ that electric vehicle drivers feel confident about the availability of charge points near their homes, and that charging an electric car ‘is seen as easy as plugging in a smartphone’.

The mainstream popularity of EVs and hybrid cars continues to grow, with more than 100 plug-in car models now available in the UK and 35 more due to hit the market in 2021.

And Exchange and Mart, founded as a printed newspaper more than 150 years ago and now with 500,000 users per month online, says it is committed to ramping up its online offering on EVs to cater for the increased demand.

Ms Sweeney said: “Over the coming months, our consumers will have access to an even better electric cars guide with reviews, articles, and car listings – everything a car buyer needs to know about electric cars.

“We hope that by making this a focus for Exchange and Mart we can assist the decision-making process for car buyers considering the switch, but also encourage our trusted dealers to grow their stock to make these types of vehicles more easily available and common place on used forecourts around the UK.”