The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has announced that it is introducing a limited theory and practical testing.

The move comes to allow people in certain roles who need to drive for their work to sit their tests.

Key workers in England and Wales will be able to take driving tests during lockdown using a mobile testing service.

During the first nationwide lockdown from March 2020 some limited testing was offered for key workers but since the start of this year all practical and theory tests have been suspended across England, Scotland and Wales due to lockdown restrictions.

The new service is only being introduced in England and Wales due to differing lockdown conditions in Scotland. The tests will be carried out by examiners who have volunteered to carry on working during lockdown.

Who is eligible for lockdown driving tests?





The service is only available to learner drivers in a limited number of roles who need to both drive as part of their job and respond to “threats to life” as part of their job. These roles are

NHS health and social care workers

the emergency services

local council staff

The DVSA will be contacting the relevant organisations directly to explain how their staff can access the service.

Driving lessons for emergency workers

The new service also means that driving instructors are permitted to give lessons to qualifying emergency workers with a confirmed test, even where local or national restrictions do not allow driving and riding tests.

The permission does not extend to anybody who only has a routine driving test booked, even if they work in a qualifying role.