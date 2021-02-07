With a plethora of streaming services available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch during lockdown.
But as the nation endures a third national lockdown many of us are swiftly running out of things to watch.
Thankfully, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for February, with more still to come throughout the month.
What’s more is there’s new seasons of some of the best Netflix original shows being released in the coming days.
Here is the list of new Netflix releases in Februray including TV shows, Netflix origianals, films and documentaries.
Netflix TV series and films February
1 February
- Mean Girls
- Miss Bala
- Moms’ Night Out
- Next
- Parks & Recreation (all seven seasons)
- Snakes on a Plane
- The House Arrest of Us season one
- The Pact
- Zig & Sharko season three
2 February
- Snowpiercer season two, new episodes each Tuesday
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready season two
- Kid Cosmic season one
- Mighty Express season two
3 February
- All My Friends Are Dead
- Firefly Lane
4 February
- Riverdale season five, new episodes each Thursday
5 February
- Hache season two
- Malcolm & Marie
- Invisible City
- Space Sweepers
- Strip Down, Rise Up
10 February
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
- Ghosts of Cité Soleil
- Kalde føtter
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
11 February
- Capitani season one
- Red Dot
- Squared Love
12 February
- Buried by the Bernards season one
- To All The Boys: Always and Forever
- Barbie Princess Adventure
- Hate by Dani Rovira
- Xico's Journey
15 February
- The Crew season one
16 February
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie
17 February
- Behind Her Eyes
19 February
- Tribes of Europa season one
23 February
- Pelé
24 February
- Canine Intervention
26 February
- Call Me Crazy
What’s leaving Netflix in February?
Unfortunately, with the addition of new movies and TV shows, we need to say bye to some things on Netflix.
So if you're midway through anything on this list or were planning on watching them this month, you will need to be quick.
2 February
- Diary of a Night Watchman season one
- The Rebel season one
3 February
- Attack on Titan season one
4 February
- French Dirty
5 February
- Colette
- Mindhack
- The Monster
- OCTB
6 February
- Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno
- Elvis & Annabelle
- Fahrenheit 11/9
- Superfly
- Upgrade
8 February
- Book Club
- Swiped
9 February
- Tienstin Mystic season one
10 February
- Cunning Single Lady
- Reign seasons one to four
14 February
- Age of Glory season one and two
- Exclusive Edition season one
- Glowing Embers season one
- The Iron Lady season one
- The Mortified Guide season one
15 February
- In The Dark season one
16 February
- Kon Kon Kon season one
- Beethoven Virus season one
17 February
- Brave Miss World season one
20 February
- Falsa Identidad season one
22 February
- The Kindness Diaries
- Redwater
23 February
- The King 2 Hearts season one
- Timeline season one
24 February
- The Emperor Owner of the Mask season one
- Hospital Ship season one
- The Scholar Who Walks the Night season one
25 February
- Sin senos si hay paraiso 9 seasons one to three
26 February
- The Moon Embracing the Sun season one
27 February
- 2 Weeks season one
- Angry Mom season one
- Kangchi, The Beginning Family season one
- Money Flower season one
- Tale of Arang season one
- Two Cops season one
