GRITTERS are currently out on Pembrokeshire's main roads with temperatures set to drop below freezing tonight, Sunday February 7.
Pembrokeshire County Council is warning drivers they may encounter icy conditions on untreated roads and is asking people to stay home unless their journey is essential.
The authority said:
"All county primary routes are being treated overnight.
"On untreated roads, winter hazards are likely."
Temperatures are forecast to be below freezing tonight and tomorrow in central and southerly parts of Pembrokeshire, with the chilly night-time weather continuing until at least Thursday in north Pembrokeshire, where the mercury is predicted to drop to as low as -4°C.
For more information on the council's gritting routes, and winter driving advice, see
https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/road-maintenance/winter-driving-and-gritting-routes