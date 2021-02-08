POLICE are offering advice to dog owners on how to keep their pets safe from theft.
It follows a number of incidents of dog-napping in the force, as well as warnings over suspicious callers.
Last week, the RSPCA alerted dog owners that bogus officers from the animal charity were knocking on doors saying they had authority to take dogs away after reports of neglect.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19057643.pet-owners-warning-bogus-rspca-workers-make-frightening-late-night-call/
Milford Haven police have set out some safety suggestions for dog owners.
They said: "With reports of dog thefts in the force we want to give you some advice on what to do.
- Secure your garden to prevent unwanted access or any escapes
- Never leave your dog alone in the car or outside of a shop
- Ensure your dog is microchipped and all details are up to date on it
- Having your dog neutered can help prevent theft for breeding purposes
- If your dog is off the lead, ensure they remain nearby and have good recall
"Please stay alert and vigilant and report any suspicious activity relating to buying/selling or thefts of dogs to 101."
The alarm over potential dog thefts was also recently raised when a couple were reported to have called at houses in Kilgetty offering to photograph dogs
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19052015.fear-motives-kilgetty-dog-photographers/
There were also several dogs stolen during a burglary in Pembroke Dock last week.
They have now been reunited with their elderly owner following quick police work.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19069568.five-dogs-found-pembroke-dock-suspected-burglary-reunited-owner/