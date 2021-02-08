FIREFIGHTERS and medical staff from Pembrokeshire's Valero refinery have been thanked by police for their swift response to a nearby road collision yesterday morning, Sunday February 7.
The two-vehicle incident occurred on the approach road to the refinery shortly after 7am and resulted in a person being taken to hospital.
A police spokeswoman said: "The road was closed initially due to the volume of traffic entering/leaving the refinery and to keep all emergency personnel and vehicles safe.
"There was one injured casualty who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries by Welsh Ambulance Service.
"Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit are investigating the road traffic collision; however, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the collision at this time.
"Police would like to thank the Valero Oil Refinery Fire Brigade who attended initially and made the vehicles safe, as well as the medical personnel at Valero for tending to the casualty until the arrival of the ambulance service."