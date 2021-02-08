A COURT conviction on an assault charge has left a 39-year-old man nearly £900 out of pocket.
Edmund Lee of Clos Llwyn, Ty Gwyn, Whitland, appeared before Llanelli magistrates on Friday, February 5.
He had pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting Daniel Fine by beating him in Carmarthen on November 25 last year.
The magistrates found him guilty of the offence and made a two-year community order for rehabilitation activity.
The court considered making an exclusion order, but did not feel that this was appropriate as the assault was said to be a 'one-off' incident
Lee was also ordered to pay a total of £890, made up of a £75 fine, £100 compensation, a surcharge of £95 and costs of £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service. He was given time to pay the total at £15 per week.