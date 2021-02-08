POLICE are appealing for information after a burglary at a building in Pembroke.
The premises at Bush Garden Centre, Pembroke Road, were broken into sometime between 5pm on Thursday, February 4 and 3pm on Friday, February 5.
The property was damaged during the break-in, and the burglars made off with money.
Police said: "Persons unknown have forced entry into the building and have caused damage to property and stolen a quantity of cash from the location."
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 581 Jones at Pembroke Dock police station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.