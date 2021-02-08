PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has decided to dispose of Solva Playing Fields in order to make room for an 18 home affordable housing development, the first of its kind in Wales.
Plans to develop housing with Solva Community Land Trust and Ateb, which will be affordable homes with a local lettings policy, funded with second home council tax premiums will result in the loss of a playing field used by Solva AFC, as well as the wider community.
A recent Pembrokeshire County Council meeting heard that site of the development is owned by the council and let to Solva Community Council which has granted rights of occupation and use to Solva AFC, with a plan to now grant a lease to Ateb for a 50-year term.
The football club itself has agreed to surrender any rights to the land, stating that existing football pitch provision is large enough to accommodate adult matches.
The Solva Community Land Trust (SCLT) has been developing plans for affordable housing in the coastal village for some time, with partnerships with the council, PLANED and Ateb established.
A decision report setting out a summary of the representations received and considered by the council and the reasons for the council's decision, is available to view at County Hall, Haverfordwest until March 19,2021.
Viewing is by prior appointment due to Covid-19 regulations. It can also be seen at haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk.
The full public notice can be seen on page 69 of the February 3edition of the Western Telegraph and online on https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices.
