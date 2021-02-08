THE 'callous' treatment of asylum seekers by the UK Government is posing unanswered questions, Welsh MPs said today, Monday February 8.

They have made a further call to Home Secretary Priti Patel to close Penally Camp, where around 100 asylum seekers are currently housed.

The letter, delivered today, has been signed by six Welsh Liberal Democrat Peers and Lib Dem spokesperson for devolved affairs Wendy Chamberlain MP.

Last month, immigration minister Chris Philp said that a gradual move of asylum seekers out of Penally into other accommodation was underway.

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19024179.start-this-week-penally-camp-asylum-seekers-move-home-office/

But a former resident of the camp said this is a slow process and many of the men still there have 'lost hope'.

Lord Roger Roberts said:

“This accommodation is completely unsuitable. To house anyone here, let alone frightened and vulnerable individuals, during the winter months and during a pandemic is completely unacceptable. “My colleagues and I are asking for the government to set out urgently the timescales for the transfer of asylum seekers out of Penally Camp to more suitable accommodation."

Wendy Chamberlain MP added: “I am deeply concerned by the conditions which exist both at Penally in Pembrokeshire and in Napier barracks in Kent.

"We should all be very worried by reports that the camps fail to meet basic standard of health and hygiene – and the news of Covid-19 outbreaks (in Napier) raises further serious questions over the Home Office’s actions.

“It’s therefore vital that the Home Office publish its assessments on the use of the camps – including its reports on infection controls for Covid-19 as well as an equality impact, as soon as possible.

"There are huge unanswered questions about how this callous treatment of asylum seekers has been allowed to take place.”

South Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West MP Simon Hart has told Penally villagers that he has repeated his plea to the Welsh Government to find alternative dispersal accommodation for the camp's residents.

He hopes that this may enable the closure of the camp earlier than expected.

He said in a recent update:"As you know, I wrote to Welsh Government just before Christmas requesting its support in providing alternative accommodation for the occupants with a view to getting the camp closed as soon as possible.

"I was disappointed that Welsh Government replied saying it could not help, despite its Nation of Sanctuary policy plan to 'Provide coordination and leadership in relation to the resettlement and integration of refugees and asylum seekers in Wales.'

"We have now made a repeated request to the Welsh Government to support us in finding alternative accommodation for asylum seekers, in line with their own policy, and in doing so hasten the closure of Penally camp.

"I appreciate that it is the Home Office that took the initial decision and that we all want outcomes rather than discussions, but we will be able to achieve these more quickly if we can work together to find alternatives."

The Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn said he had been told that the use of the camp is a 'temporary' arrangement.

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19070761.police-remain-active-across-force-despite-demands-penally-camp-says-commissioner/

The facility had taken nearly 14,000 hours of officer time to police from September to December, it was reported.