A PEMBROKESHIRE shellfish exporter is now supplying to Rick Stein's with lobster, after publicity about her Brexit woes led him to get in touch.

Nerys Edwards runs Syren Shellfish, a family business that has been exporting shellfish caught off the Pembrokeshire coast for three generations.

Her fist post-Brexit shipment of £48,000 of live shellfish was held up in Portsmouth for three days and then for a further seven hours in Caen, losing £7,000 of its original value by the time it got to market.

Even though Nerys now has her paperwork totally in order, her most recent shipment was held up for 12 hours by French customs, with involvement from the Spanish consulate finally getting it through.

Nerys says the extra paperwork is adding around £450 to the cost of each shipment.

Publicity about the mountain of paperwork and port side delays brought Nerys to the attention of famed fish restaurateur and television presenter Rick Stein.

He subsequently contacted her, via his son Jack, to see if she would supply live shellfish to him in Cornwall for the Stein's at Home lobster boxes.

Nerys and her daughter Lissa spoke to head chef Fergus about what he needed and what could be supplied, with the first order of Pembrokeshire lobster setting off today (Monday).

Syren Shellfish has also been contacted by other British suppliers, as a result of the publicity, and has been able to coordinate other deliveries on the way to Cornwall.

"It's very exciting," said Nerys. "We will see how it goes. We will still export to Europe but this will help when a shipment doesn't run. It all helps.

"It is also a lot less food miles so much more sustainable. If more [shellfish] goes into this country, that's wonderful. It's much more sustainable if we eat what we produce."