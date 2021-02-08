A WINDFARM project proposed for off the Pembrokeshire coast is moving a step closer to reality with an application to carry out investigations on the seabed.

Project Erebus is a proposed floating offshore wind development, comprising of between seven and 10 floating wind turbine generators.

These will be located in the Celtic Sea region, located approximately 44 km southwest of the Pembrokeshire coastline.

The project, named Erebus after the famous ship built in Pembroke Dock in 1826, is believed to be the first in a series of projects planned for the Celtic Sea.

It is a partnership between Total, one of the world's largest energy companies, and energy developer Simply Blue Energy.

It aims to deliver enough electricity to supply approximately 90,000 homes. It would also create new low carbon jobs and continue to provide supply chain opportunities in Wales and the South West.

West Angle Bay and Sawdern Point are both currently being considered as points where a cable carrying the power from the turbines would reach land.

The public was invited to share its views on the development late last year as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment studies for the project.

Developer Simply Blue Energy 1 has now applied through Offshore Wind Consultants to Natural Resources Wales for permission to carry out geotechnical ground investigation works.

The samples would be taken along the cable route corridor and windfarm array area. Geophysical surveys are expected to start in March 2021 while geotechnical surveys would start in May 2021.

The project has been welcomed by Marine Energy Wales.

"The move by Simply Blue Energy and Total is an important advance in the UK renewables sector and is indicative of the interest being shown by global energy giants," said chairman Martin Murphy.

"Floating wind energy is based upon existing technology so it has huge appeal, and the Celtic Sea has a resource that can play a significant role in meeting the UK's Net-Zero target. The deep water has been the barrier to date, but technology advances are bringing the wind resource off the Welsh coast within reach. This emerging technology has wide potential, opening access to sites further offshore which have less impact on the landscape and coastal activity, and benefit from higher wind resources."