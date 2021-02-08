THE RSPCA has rescued 45 dogs from inappropriate conditions in Ceredigion.

Officers from the animal welfare charity were alerted to the dogs being kept at dilapidated farm premises in the West Wales area. The RSPCA attended the site on four occasions in January to help the dogs.

The sheer quantity of dogs meant the owner was struggling to meet their basic needs - with a lack of shelter, poor diet and a lack of parasite control all of immediate concern to RSPCA inspectors Gemma Cooper and Julie Fadden.

Fortunately, the owner accepted a situation the RSPCA describes as being "completely out of control" - and all 45 dogs were signed into the care of the RSPCA.

Dogs coming into the care of the RSPCA - including Huntaways, German Shepherds and Collies - have gone to a number of centres, namely at Newport, Bryn-Y-Maen in Upper Colwyn Bay, Gonsal Farm, Newbrook, West Hatch and Llys Nini. Some have also gone into the care of the Dogs Trust.

The dogs were aged between 11 weeks and 10 years of age - and some were puppies born as a consequence of breeding between the dogs. This has prompted the RSPCA to remind people both of the importance of neutering pets to avoid unwanted litters; and of current laws in Wales with regards to licensing of those involved in dog breeding activity.

Some - like puppy Maggie - have already found loving new homes; but many face a period of rehabilitation in the RSPCA's care ahead of a forthcoming search for a new forever home. Anyone who may be able to offer a home to these dogs has been urged to keep an eye on the RSPCA's Find a Pet website to see when they become available.

Despite the lockdown restrictions, the RSPCA is able to continue to rehome animals, utilising a Covid-secure process that includes virtual adoption processes and animal deliveries.

RSPCA inspector Gemma Cooper said: "These poor dogs were kept in inappropriate conditions at a dilapidated farm building in Ceredigion.

"Thankfully, the owner worked with us and we were able to get these dogs out of this setting and into a number of different animal centres. We're so proud we were able to rescue these dogs.

"Some pups have already found new homes - but many of the dogs face a period of rehabilitation and care to get them ready for rehoming.

"People keeping three breeding bitches on a premises - and breeding from those dogs three or more litters of puppies in a 12-month period - require a licence from the local authority - even if they aren't advertising those dogs for sale.

"It's so important to get dogs neutered to avoid unwanted litters - and, sadly, this incident was a reminder as to how quickly things can get out of hand. The situation had just got completely out of control.

“Fortunately, we were able to work with the owner to get these dogs into animal centres as they start their rehoming journeys."

Should you wish to support the RSPCA with work like this, you can donate online.