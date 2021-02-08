A PEMBROKESHIRE river tragedy which saw 16 people lose their lives over 130 years ago is being remembered today on its anniversary.
"On 8th February 1889, sixteen people perished in the Pembroke river ferry tragedy.
"The ferry between Bentlass and Lower Pennar was regularly used by workmen at the Royal Naval Dockyard at Pembroke Dock as well as people shopping and doing business in Pembroke Dock.
"On this particular day,14 women were on board returning from the weekly market, when an unusually strong tide rushed in, driven by strong winds, causing the boat to rock severely.
"It is thought then that some of the passengers moved to avoid the spray of a wave and unbalanced the boat. Almost immediately the boat started to take on water and sink.
"Those on board began to panic with some trying to swim to shore, but the current was too strong and despite frantic rescue attempts, all fourteen passengers, the boatman, John Jones and the young lad assisting him drowned."
