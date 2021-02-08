A MAN has been rescued from rough seas off the Pembrokeshire coast late this afternoon.
A combined operation between coastguards, the RNLI, police and ambulance was mounted shortly before 4.40pm.
HM Coastguard Milford Haven co-ordinated the response, following a report that a man was in the water off Strumble Head, near Fishguard.
Fishguard RNLI lifeboat, Fishguard Coastguard Rescue Team and the Coastguard rescue helicopter from St Athan were tasked to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service and Dyfed-Powys Police.
A coastguard spokesman said:
"The search for the man was carried out in difficult sea conditions."
Fortunately, the man was found, and rescued from the water by the Fishguard lifeboat before being taken to shore.
The spokesman added: "He was handed over to the care of the Welsh Ambulance Service."
The incident was being brought to a conclusion at around 6pm.
The Wales Air Ambulance was also called to the incident, but was stood down en route.
