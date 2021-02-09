MAKING a lockdown car-buying trip from Ireland proved expensive for a 24-year-old man.
Harry O'Rourke travelled from the Cork area to Plymouth with the aim of purchasing the vehicle.
He was on the return leg of a round trip of nearly 900 miles on May 22 when police pulled him up in Pembrokeshire.
As a result, he must now pay a total of £1,295 after Llanelli magistrates heard his case yesterday, Monday February 8.
O'Rourke was not present in court and the case was found proved under the single justice procedure.
The court heard that the stop check was made on the A477 at Llanteg as he made his way to catch the ferry back to Ireland from Pembroke Dock.
He was charged with being away from his home during the emergency period by travelling to Plymouth in order to pick the vehicle up.
O'Rourke was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £110 and costs of £85.