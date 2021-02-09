Permission has been given to holiday park planning variations after its fifth time of being on the agenda.

Despite a threat of legal action from objectors the two variations relating to caravan size and car park use before occupation were approved by Pembrokeshire County Council committee members of February 9.

Committee chairman Cllr Jacob Williams said that a final decision had supposedly been made at November’s meeting and he was “surprised” to see it back again, adding he’d like further information on what had been changed, in light of legal advice, since the last report.

Members were told that greater weight had been given to consideration of the principle of the development approved in 2016 as a whole had been given, following case law, to provide a “more robust defence.”

Objectors from the Stepaside and Pleasant Valley Residents’ Group have indicated an intention to launch a judicial review regarding the development and at Tuesday’s meeting Alec Cormack added that flooding issues should be a greater consideration.

Amroth Community Council also objects to the plan, with the loss of the northern car park the biggest concern, Stephen Phillips said on Tuesday, adding the additional spaces to the southern car park were not sufficient in the council’s opinion.

The park owners want to alter conditions that limited new caravans to single units, with twin units to be allowed, and whether new caravans could be occupied before a car park was relocated.

A car park at the southern part of the site is already in use and allows access to the scheduled ancient moment of Stepaside/Kilgetty Ironworks.

Cllr Tony Baron, local member for Amroth, said that flood risk and a detrimental impact on amenity were a concern and he highlighted the “belated decision” to hold a public consultation on variations to the park’s 2007 lease with Pembrokeshire County Council.

Existing planning is in place for 29 new caravans at the park bringing the park’s total of 132 units available.

The updated planning report was considered “afresh” and an officer recommendation of approval “subject to a Deed of Variation to tie any planning permission to the section 106 agreement entered into” and a number of planning conditions was agreed.