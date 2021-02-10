SIX local friends from Newcastle Emlyn have recently taken on the biggest challenge of their lives by signing up to swim the English Channel in aid of neonatal, London-based charity Cosmic.

The team - made up of Sophie Spiteri, Emma Kilsby, Bryan Allen, Penny Phillips, Deanne Jones and Harry Rockley - are training at home where possible at present and will be diving into the swimming pools to clock up some miles in anticipation of next year’s event.

Having just completed a winter swim challenge for Crisis, the UK’s leading homelessness charity, Sophie, marketing manager for Mencap, said the cold water swimming has kept her going through a tough few months.

“The cold swimming and having a great bunch of friends around me has really inspired me to keep going and take on an even bigger challenge for next year,” she said.

“I love a challenge and with that, comes pushing myself to see what I am capable of. This is different to any challenge I’ve ever done before and will test everything about me. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team and as individuals along the way.”

While Harry is keen to test his mental and physical endurance, Penny said: “Swimming the Channel means everything to me. It is something I have wanted to do for some time.

“One of my biggest inspirations is my two beautiful daughters. By doing this, I hope it will inspire them to always be brave, and to see that they can achieve anything they want to.”

Deanne acknowledges that “swimming is not my strongest sport. However, I love challenges and pushing myself, not only got my physical health, but for my mental health too.

“This is going to be a big test for me and I love being part of a team, With a great team behind you, you really can achieve anything.”

Bryan is keen to “push limits and swimming the Channel will certainly do that! Sea swimming scares me but being part of this team will make me overcome my fear.”

The team of six will be training and fundraising together over the next 12 months in order to maximise their fundraising efforts and to build a strong and resilient enough team to battle the 22-mile swim together. All funds raised will go directly to Cosmic.

COSMIC supports the children’s and neonatal intensive care units by helping patients and their families and by enabling the dedicated team of doctors and nurses treat hundreds of babies and children each year in intensive care.

Cosmic go above and beyond what the NHS can’t afford by purchasing vital state of the art equipment; providing training for health professionals; funding a programme of ground-breaking research into life threatening diseases; and supporting families through one of the most difficult times in their life with one to one support, advice and accommodation for parents.

Each swimmer must pledge to raise a minimum of £2,000 for the cause.

Sponsorship money will support Cosmic to continue to provide vital support to seriously ill children and support their families through incredibly tough times.

The team is currently looking for a main sponsor for the challenge, so if this is of interest to anyone, please contact sophiespiteri1@gmail.com for further details.