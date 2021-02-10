DYFED Shire Horse Farm has been handed official recognition by the Shire Horse Society.

The family-run farm at Eglwyswrw has been named by the society as one of only seven approved visitor centres in the UK – and the only one in Wales.

And to announce the accolade, the farm turned to the ‘gentle giant’ of the darts world, Bobby George.

In a Facebook video, Bobby said: “The farm has been recognised by the Shire Horse Society as one of its approved visitor centres. This is proof of their commitment to supporting the shire horse rare breed.

“The family looks forward to seeing you all again on the farm. Take care and stay safe.”

Mark Cole, from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, said: “I'm friends with Bobby's wife Marie on Facebook as we have Jamie Lewis of course and other darting 'mutual friends' in common.

“She's also Bobby's PA so, if you don't ask, you don't get. He did a lockdown video for us similarly last April so I thought I'd ask again and he said yes.

“It’s a great honour to be recognised by the Shire Horse Society and the efforts we are making to help preserve the breed against the odds.

“The society has been working since 1878 to preserve the breed and we opened in 1992 when our grandfather passed away.

“There has always been shire horses on the farm and while other farm attractions have shires, ours is the only one where they are the main attraction.”