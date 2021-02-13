Councillors will visit a plot in Pembroke Dock where a man wants to build a house for his daughter and her horses to see for themselves how steep it is.

An application for a detached, single storey, two-bedroom, dwelling on land to the rear of Sycamore Woods, near Lavinia Drive, Pembroke Dock.

A previous application had been approved on appeal by the planning inspectorate in 2016, which had a different design layout and was located further forward on the site.

Applicant Gearoid Hunt told the members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (February 9) that the house would be a home for his daughter who wanted to move back to the area but had been “priced out of the market for smallholdings.”

He added that this would be an affordable option for her, and that it was a “design and siting amendment” to the previous proposal.

Part of the application site falls outside the settlement boundary for Pembroke Dock.

Speaking on behalf of residents of Sycamore Woods, Clare Stowell told the committee that concerns included ground stability, surface water drainage, over looking amenity space and over shadowing.

Cllr Tony Wilcox added his concerns about water run off as well as a bund and boundary fencing, which felt was “unacceptably high and obstructive.”

The committee resolved that members would visit the site for a closer look at is topography and the steepness which had raised concerns about surface water run off drainage.