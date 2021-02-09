Weetabix has caused outrage from “triggered” social media users, even drawing criticism from the NHS, after sharing a “horrific” breakfast suggestion.

Weetabix were tired of bread having all the fun and has suggested swapping your beans on toast for beans on Weetabix!

The breakfast brand tweeted on social media: "Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix."

Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

Unsurprisingly, this caused utter chaos on social media with brands including Lidl, Dominos and even the NHS unable to pass by without making their disgust known.

Lidl replied: "Babe are u ok? You've hardly touched your Weetabix and beans!"

The NHS UK replied: "That tweet should come with a health warning."

Dominos commented: "Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever. Weetabix: Hold my spoon."

Virgin Atlantic said the recipe "doesn't fly" with them.

Nando’s replied: “You okay hun? DM’s are open if you need to talk,” spark an unlikely alliance with chicken rival KFC who said: “Let’s set aside our differences to prosecute this under the Geneva Convention.”

It wasn’t just brand accounts disgusted by the suggestion, one Twitter user said he was “triggered” by the idea of beans on Weetabix.

He said: "Triggered by this. When I was 5 my cousin offered me £3 to eat dry Weetabix with Heinz ketchup. I ate one mouthful and started projectile vomiting. My brother and cousin then proceeded to vomit at the sight of me vomiting. I got a £1 for effort."

BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw seemed intrigued asking: “This cannot taste good,” while another user branded the creation “Rate My Plate territory” – an online page where users rate pictures of food, often showing their disgust

One Twitter user responded: "I'm loving the 'corporate' accounts coming into the comments. Great when some of these are run by people allowed to have a bit of fun and not stuck up their own backsides! Nice one!".