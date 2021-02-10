NEW speed restrictions are going to be in force on the A477 while roadworks take place.
The Welsh Government is to make a temporary order for the road between St Clears and Pembroke Dock.
It will impose either a 40mph or a 10mph speed limit and prohibit overtaking in several areas.
There will also be a 10mph speed limit with no overtaking in other areas, which will only apply during convoy working,
The A477 Trunk Road Order is expected to come into force on February 22 and the temporary restrictions and prohibition are expected to operate from 00.01 hours on that date until 23.59 hours on July 9, or until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed.
Although the order is only expected to be operational during these specified, it will remain valid for a maximum period of 18 months in case of contingencies.
See westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices
The statutory notice was also published on p70 of the Western Telegraph on February 3.
For a large print copy of the notice, contact the Welsh Government on 03000 255 454 or email Transportordersbranch@gov.wales