THE man rescued from the sea off Strumble Head this week was earlier seen running from a vehicle abandoned by the edge of the cliff.
Police have now stated that the sighting of the man led to them being alerted at 4.30pm on Monday, February 8,
When officers arrived at the scene, the man was in the water, swimming around a quarter-of-a-mile from the cliff.
A police spokesman said:
"The male was in the sea treading water for some time before the RNLI managed to pull the male aboard.
"He was then taken to Fishguard and Goodwick lifeboat station where an ambulance was waiting to convey him to hospital."
As the Western Telegraph reported on Monday evening, the rescue drama was co-ordinated by Milford Haven coastguards and as well as police, involved Fishguard's two lifeboats, the coastguard rescue helicopter and local coastguard rescue team.
