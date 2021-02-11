A CALL to increase the second homes council tax to double the standard rate has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The second homes council tax rate has been set at 150 per cent of the standard rate since the 2017-18 financial year.

The premium is used to fund community projects and local housing.

More recently, members of the council heard increasing the second home council tax premium will be considered for 2022-23.

There are around 3,600 second homes in Pembrokeshire, and it is said increasing the premium to 100 per cent will net £4m.

A notice of motion now submitted by the Labour group on the council states: “We the undersigned county councillors from the Labour Group call on Pembrokeshire County Council to increase second home council tax from the existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent, by raising the council tax on second homes for the 2021/22 financial year at 100 per cent which would raise an additional £4 million which the authority can utilise on other essential services.”

The notice of motion, to be heard at a future council meeting, is signed by Cllr Thomas Tudor, Cllr Alison Tudor, Cllr Paul Miller, Cllr Joshua Beynon, Cllr Anthony Wilcox, Cllr Guy Woodham, and Cllr Vic Dennis.

This is not the first time a double rate for second home owners has been mooted.

Back in 2016, a proposal to do so, made by Tenby councillor Michael Williams, was defeated.

In 2020, the council faced criticism over the premium from some second home owners, who said they are unable to use their properties because of the travelling restrictions during the pandemic.

But the council said that the Covid-19 outbreak has no bearing on the reason for introducing the premium in the first place three years ago.