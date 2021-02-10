A 24-YEAR-OLD learner driver has lost his licence for six months and must pay over £800 for driving without insurance.
Simon Lee Rees of Hywel Road, Haverfordwest was also found to be driving unaccompanied and without L plates when police stopped his Audi A4 car on the B4327 at Haverfordwest on August 10.
The case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday, February 5.
Rees did not appear in court and the cases was found proved under the single justice procedure.
He was fined £660 with a £66 surcharge, £90 costs and a six month driving disqualification for the insurance offence.
The court did not impose a separate penalty for the offence of driving unaccompanied and without L plates while a provisional licence holder.