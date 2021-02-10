As a result of power cuts in the area, Neyland Community School is being forced to close for the day, February 10.
The school has no electricity or water supply and it has been advised this is unlikely to return before the end of the school day.
Parents are asked to collect their children as soon as possible.
The school is already in the process of contacting them via their mobiles to request this.
There are currently around 40 pupils on site at the moment (mainly children of critical and key workers).