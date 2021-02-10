HYWEL Dda health board’s says its Covid-19 vaccination programme is on schedule to offer a vaccine to everyone in priority groups one to four by Monday, February 15.
A health authority spokesperson said: “If you are in priority groups one to four and you haven’t been contacted about your vaccine appointment, we need you to get in touch.
“If you are aged 75 to 79, are shielding, or work in frontline health, social care or an adult care home, please phone 0300 303 8322 or email COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk to book your vaccine.
“If you are aged 80 years or older or are aged 70 to 74, please contact your GP practice directly.
“If you are not in priority groups one to four, please do not contact us at this time.”