Sue Leonard, of Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) has revealed her delight that the county has recently received a Welsh Government Coronavirus Recovery Grant totalling £242,000, following her calls for changes in the voluntary sector and for more support from the government.
Pavs is planning to continue and sustain its current volunteering infrastructure, but also wants to start recruiting more people and further their training.
Other plans include introducing volunteer rewards and awards, increasing the use of the Welsh language, a volunteering passport, and setting up research into the value of volunteering in local community.
However, there are some volunteer organisations that will not benefit from this grant due but Pembrokeshire County Council has said there are other avenues that grassroot volunteer organisations can follow to receive funds, which include the Volunteering Wales Grant Scheme.