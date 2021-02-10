The Met Office has issued a warning of snow and ice for Pembrokeshire from Thursday evening, February 11, through to Friday, February 12.

Snow and ice warning runs from 9pm through to 11am the following day.

A combination of light rain, snow and icy patches could bring some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning, the Met Office has warned.

There will probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

What to expect

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths When snow or icy roads are forecast you should adjust your driving to suit the conditions and take extra care.

Make sure you know what to do

Before snow or ice

• If you have to make a journey when snow is forecast, make sure you have warm clothes, food, water, boots, a torch and spade, and let someone know when you expect to arrive and your route.

Try to wait until the roads have been gritted before travelling

• Put grit or cat litter on paths and driveways to lessen the risk of slipping on compacted snow

• Check on vulnerable neighbours During snow or ice

• Avoid travel if possible

• If you must drive check the Highway Code for advice on driving in ice and snowy weather.

A summary of the advice is:

Take care around gritters.

Don't be tempted to overtake.

Slow down - it can take 10 times longer to stop in snowy or icy conditions, so allow extra room.

Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking and acceleration.

If you start to skid, gently ease off the accelerator and avoid braking. If braking is necessary, pump the brakes don't slam them on.

If you get stuck, stay with your car and tie something brightly coloured to your aerial

• If you go outside wear several layers of clothing and keep dry to prevent loss of body heat.

Watch out for signs of hypothermia - uncontrollable shivering, slow/slurred speech, memory lapse and drowsiness and frostbite - loss of feeling in and pale appearance of fingers, toes, nose and ear lobes. Keep moving your arms and legs to help the blood circulate

• Be aware of black ice. It isn't always visible and so can be an even greater hazard for both motorists and pedestrians.

Black ice may be formed when rain or drizzle fall on a road surface which is at a temperature below zero