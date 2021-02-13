With the daylight hours getting longer, as we move towards Spring, why not enjoy musical memories from the 1980s,70s and 60s including some from the early 1990s when Radio Caroline North team up with Manx Radio on 13th /14th of February ?
Broadcasting on 1368khz MW AM,648khz MW AM,smart speakers,mobile phones and online via the Manx Radio and Radio Caroline web sites, it all starts at 10:30am on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.
Originating once again from land based studios,instead of the radio ship Ross Revenge due to the current situation,the presenters will ensure an enjoyable listening experience for all who tune in.
Have a great week end of radio presentation as it should be .
Kevin Davies Simpson Cross
