WORK on new neonatal facilities at Glangwili Hospital, part of £25.2 million maternity improvements at the hospital, has continued throughout the pandemic with the new Special Care Baby Unit set to open later this year.
This second phase of the development will provide a modern environment for babies and families at the hospital. The unit will include a family room and en suite overnight stay rooms for families whose babies are being cared for on the unit.
Construction work to create a new labour ward was completed last year, and the Special Care Baby Unit temporarily moved into this area whilst the existing space is transformed into a new improved unit.
The project team has been engaging with staff and patients throughout the build, consulting on all aspects including fixtures and fittings. Most recently, the team has worked with staff on design elements, such as colour schemes and artwork for the walls, which will create a calm and welcoming environment.
Lisa Humphrey, interim general manager for women and children, Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are extremely pleased that work has been able to continue on site, providing much improved facilities for babies, mums and families.
“Given the global pandemic, the project is slightly behind schedule, however we wish to reassure staff and the public that work is continuing at a pace that is safe to do so.
“We wish to thank staff, patients and visitors for their patience during the period of these significant improvements.”
