After 43 years of service to the Royal Air Force Air Cadets Squadron Leader Andrew Clark (71) has stepped down as Officer Commanding 948 (Haverfordwest & City of St David’s) Squadron.

Sqn Ldr Clark’s dedication to his voluntary position has been invaluable to Pembrokeshire, being an integral member of staff on 2508 (St David’s) Sqn and 585 (Milford Haven) Sqn.

Having given the majority of his life to the RAF Air Cadets, Sqn Ldr Clark has seen thousands of cadets grow into adulthood, with many of those going on to join the RAF. One of the cadets, who fondly remembers his time in the Air Cadets is Air Vice Marshall Ian Gale.

AVM Gale was a former cadet on 2508 (St David’s) Squadron, and is now the Assistant Chief of Air Staff. When he found out that Sqn Ldr Clark was stepping down from his role of Officer Commanding, AVM Gale said “Reflecting on how much impact people can have on young lives. Andrew Clark, retiring today after a lifetime of service to the RAF Air Cadets was pivotal to my own career and has been inspiring cadets for over 40 years! Hats off to you sir and happy retirement.”

Sqn Ldr Clark’s commitment to the RAF Air Cadets has been noticed and recognised by the Honorary Group Captain Carol Vorderman, who said “Huge congratulations to a wonderful man Sqn Ldr Andrew Clark who has given 43 years of voluntary service to our Royal Air Force Air Cadets.” “You will be sorely missed.”

Sqn Ldr Clark has thanked all the staff and other volunteers who have supported him over the years for their service and loyalty. He said “Without the support of my team of staff, we would not have been able to take 948 Marching Band around the UK, not only to Air Cadet parades, but also to perform several times in London Lord Mayors Show, Liverpool Lord Mayors Show and Jersey Battle of Flowers.”

Haverfordwest Air Cadets will now be Commanded by Flying Officer Tami Richards, who is very keen to promote outdoor activities once the RAF Air Cadets are allowed to meet face-to-face.

Over 20? Seeking a new challenge? Would you like to develop skills, leadership qualities and gain qualifications too?

As the backbone of the RAF Air Cadets, they are always on the lookout for high-calibre individuals to become volunteers, helping to run the activities that play such an important role in the lives of their cadets.

All kinds of people make up their volunteer staff, coming from a range of backgrounds and interests. Obviously if you have direct experience of working with young people that’s great; these aren't essential though, as the RAF Air Cadets will train and support you at every stage. That said, you'll have some personal qualities that are essential, such as patience, maturity and responsibility along with an understanding of young people and their needs.

Please visit https://www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets/ if you are interested in the RAF Air Cadets, it could be one of the most rewarding things you do.

“Thank you to everyone (staff and especially cadets) who have given me a lifetime of happy memories, shared.” Sqn Ldr Clark.

Thank you for your service Sqn Ldr Clark!