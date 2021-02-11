No report of any alleged breach Covid regulations by a Pembroke Dock councillor has been received, police have said.
A member of the public recently raised his concerns with Pembrokeshire County Council, claiming Cllr Paul Dowson, the only UKIP county councillor in Wales, had breached Covid restrictions by recently making a Youtube video at Pembroke Dock’s Military Cemetery with the Swansea-based Voice of Wales group.
Pembrokeshire County Council, replying on Twitter to the concerns raised, has said they had been passed on to the council’s monitoring officer.
Pembroke Dock county councillor Paul Dowson, previously responding to the claims, said he was working voluntarily at the cemetery when journalist from the Voice of Wales group arrived.
He disputed breached any rules, adding: “If I have broken lockdown rules it's not the monitoring officer I should be reported to; she [the monitoring officer] does not issue the fines and has no legal jurisdiction.”
A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “No report of Covid-19 travel restrictions had been received in relation to this matter.”
